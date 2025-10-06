Hutchinson caught all three of his targets for 18 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 44-10 win over the Ravens in Week 5.

Hutchinson had gone 36 games into his NFL career without reaching paydirt prior to Sunday's two-TD explosion. Noted for his hard work and willingness to do the dirty job of blocking, Hutchinson was rewarded with three red-zone looks in the win. He now has 12 receptions, tying the career high set last year, for 110 yards through five games. His place in the Texans' offense was uncertain after the team drafted two wide receivers in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he's maintained a high volume of playing time, as his 205 snaps (64.9 percent share) are second only to Nico Collins (252, 79.7 percent).