Hutchinson brought in four of nine targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 27-24 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Hutchinson, who was checked for a concussion during the fourth quarter, finished second across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets for the Texans. He also recorded a touchdown grab for the third straight game on an 11-yard catch early in the second quarter, and his receiving yardage tally was his highest since Week 5. Hutchinson now sports a 28-345-3 receiving line on 54 targets as he continues to function in a steady complementary role heading into a Week 11 home matchup against the Colts on Thursday night.