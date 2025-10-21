Hutchinson caught one of four targets for 13 yards in Monday's 27-19 loss to the Seahawks in Week 7.

Due to Nico Collins (concussion) leaving the game early, Hutchinson topped the wideouts with 59 snaps. However, as has happened all year, Hutchinson's snap count rarely translates to meaningful fantasy production. He's second behind Collins, playing 67.3 percent of the offensive snaps but has a meager 18 targets (13 receptions) through six games.