Hutchinson caught his lone target for 13 yards in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Dolphins in Week 15.
Hutchinson was back in action after missing one game due to a shoulder injury. He was on the field for just eight offensive snaps and has slipped behind John Metchie (21 snaps) and Robert Woods (24 snaps) on the depth chart.
