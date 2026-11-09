Hutchinson caught three of five targets for 29 yards and a touchdown and also added a 28-yard kick return during Sunday's 44-22 win against the Chargers.

Hutchinson finished tied with Kayshon Boutte for second on the team in targets behind fellow wideout Tank Dell (nine). Hutchinson was able to reach paydirt for the second straight contest, reeling in a 17-yard touchdown pass from C.J. Stroud for the team's first score of the day in the first quarter. There are many mouths to feed in Houston's passing attack, so Hutchinson will remain a volatile fantasy option ahead of the team's Week 10 matchup with the Browns.