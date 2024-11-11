Hutchinson caught two of four targets for six yards in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Lions in Week 10.

The targets were a season high for Hutchinson, who topped the team's wideouts with 57 snaps. It was the second consecutive week he's paced the group in playing time -- primarily due to injuries to Nico Collins (IR, hamstring) and Stefon Diggs (IR, knee) -- but it hasn't translated into anything useful for fantasy rosters. Hutchinson has two catches on seven targets for six yards in those two games. If anyone has emerged as a threat, it's John Metchie, who has eight catches on 12 targets for 103 yards and one touchdown over the last weeks. Collins is likely to return Week 11, which will put a damper on either Hutchinson or Metchie or both.