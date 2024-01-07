Hutchinson caught one of four targets for six yards in Saturday's 23-1 win over the Colts in Week 18.

Hutchinson played a season-high 36 snaps, as both Noah Brown (back) and Robert Woods (hip) were inactive. While Houston has dealt with wideout injuries all season, the situation reached a critical mass in Week 18. As such, Hutchinson and John Metchie (38 snaps) took on more prominent roles in the passing games behind Nico Collins. As Houston prepares for its first postseason game since 2019, Hutchinson's potential role depends on the health of Brown and Woods.