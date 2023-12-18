Hutchinson did not catch any of three targets and had one carry for five yards in Sunday's 19-16 overtime win over the Titans.

Hutchinson was on the field for a season-high 65 snaps, as Houston operated without Nico Collins (calf) and fellow rookie Tank Dell (lower leg, IR). His rush attempt was a red-zone carry and the rookie's fifth of the season. He was also the target on a couple of deep balls. If Collins is ready to go Week 16 against the Browns, then Hutchinson's playing time will take a hit.