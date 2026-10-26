Hutchinson caught three of six targets for 17 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-21 overtime loss to the Giants. He added 12 rushing yards on two attempts.

On a day C.J. Stroud targeted nine different players, Hutchinson tied Dalton Schultz for the team lead with six targets. Nico Collins led the wideout group with 24 routes, but Hutchinson tied Jaylin Noel (toe) for second at the position with 15 routes. In a receiver room that is running six deep on game days, none of these Houston wide receivers are reliably playable in fantasy outside of Collins.