Hutchinson caught two of three passes for 10 yards and returned two kickoffs for 52 yards during the Texans' 34-31 win over the Jaguars on Sunday in London.

Hutchinson's 34 offensive snaps were more than what he logged in each of the Texans' three games prior to Week 6, although he logged season lows in catches, receiving yards and targets. He was used as a kick returner for the first time since Week 18 of the 2024 season. That could be Hutchinson's primary role moving forward, seeing as Houston acquired Marvin Harrison from Arizona along with the impending return of Tank Dell (knee) from injured reserve. The Texans will head back home for Week 7 to host the Giants on Oct. 25.