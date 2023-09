Hutchinson caught his lone target for nine yards in Sunday's 25-9 loss to Baltimore in Week 1.

Hutchinson operated as the fifth wideout, as John Metchie (hamstring) was inactive. Hutchinson, drafted in sixth round of the 2023 draft, played just seven snaps, well behind Robert Woods (58), Nico Collins (54), Noah Brown (52) and fellow rookie Tank Dell (37).