Hutchinson did not secure his lone target and played eight snaps in Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Titans in Week 12.

Hutchinson's time on the field took a hit when Nico Collins returned last week and took another dive in Collins' second game back. The eight snaps were a season-low for Hutchinson, who has just seven catches on 18 targets for 70 yards.

