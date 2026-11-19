Hutchinson is expected to continue to benefit from elevated playing time Thursday against the Colts while Marvin Harrison (hamstring) is sidelined for a second straight game, Jared Koch of SI.com reports.

Harrison hasn't exceeded a 50 percent snap share in any of his three appearances with the Texans since coming over in a trade with the Cardinals, but his absence for the Week 10 loss to the Browns still proved beneficial for Hutchinson. The fourth-year wideout out of Iowa State tied his season high with nine targets against the Browns, finishing with four catches for 58 yards and a touchdown while playing more than three-fourths of the offensive snaps for a second consecutive contest. Another healthy snap share should await Hutchinson in Week 11, and he could represent the No. 2 option in the Houston passing game behind top target Nico Collins.