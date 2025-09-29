Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Stable output in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hutchinson caught two of three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 26-0 win over the Titans in Week 4.
Hutchinson's production remained stable for a fourth week; he's logged two or three targets while catching two or three passes in all four games. The only thing that changes is the yardage gained, which has yet to top 30 yards in 2025. He never gained more than 31 yards during the regular season in 2024.
