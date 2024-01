Hutchinson caught two of three targets for eight yards in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Titans in Week 17.

Hutchinson was on the field for 26 snaps and had one red-zone target in the win. Both he and fellow receiver John Metchie benefitted from injuries up the depth chart. Noah Brown and Robert Woods were removed from the game with hip injuries. That sets up a Week 18 scenario where Hutchinson is among the top three wideouts when Houston travels to Indianapolis for a game with playoff implications.