Hutchinson will have a key role for the Texans in the absence of Nico Collins (hamstring) this Sunday against Cincinnati, Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk790AM reports.

In the season opener, Hutchinson finished second among the team's wide receivers in route share (69 percent) and target share (16.2 percent), catching three of six targets for 32 yards. He's struggled to draw targets over the years even when he gets considerable playing time, but this could be somewhat different because the team's WR depth looks thinner than in past years. Kayshon Boutte, Jaylin Noel and Jared Wayne also figure to have roles against the Bengals on Sunday.