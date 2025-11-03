Hutchinson caught three of five targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 18-15 loss to Denver in Week 9.

The returns of Nico Collins and Christian Kirk were expected to impact Hutchinson's relevance, but his targets remained high (for him). Hutchinson is averaging five targets per game over the last three games after opening the season with three per game through the first five weeks. He continued to hold off rookie wideouts Jayden Higgins (one target) and Jaylin Noel (zero). It should be noted the Houston's starting quarterback C.J. Stroud (concussion) was removed in the second quarter. He was replaced by backup Davis Mills, who led the offense for 11 possessions, on which it averaged just 15.6 yards per drive.