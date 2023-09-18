site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Targeted once in loss
Hutchinson did not catch his only target in Sunday's 31-20 loss to the Colts in Week 2.
Hutchinson has played a minimal role in the first two games and sits fifth on the depth chart.
