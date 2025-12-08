Hutchinson did not catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Chiefs in Week 14.

Hutchinson was held to zero catches for the third time in the last five games. He had some moments earlier in the season, but Houston's passing attack now runs through Nico Collins, Dalton Schultz and Jayden Higgins. Hutchinson has 26 receptions (41 targets) for 303 yards and three touchdowns, all of which are career highs for the third-year veteran.