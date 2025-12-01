Hutchinson caught two of five targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Colts.

Hutchinson finished tied for fourth on the team in receptions with tight end Cade Stover, while his 39 yards were fourth outright. The wide receiver continues to have a relatively low ceiling in Houston's offense, and he didn't necessarily get a boost from the return of C.J. Stroud in Week 13.