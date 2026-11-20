Hutchinson caught two of three targets for 13 yards in Thursday night's 26-3 win over the Colts.

Hutchinson played 54 of 66 offensive snaps, second at wide receiver on the team behind Nico Collins' 59, and the former has been operating as the Texans' WR2 in terms of playing time for the last several weeks. By not scoring a touchdown Thursday night, Hutchinson snapped his personal three-game touchdown streak. For the season, he has 30 catches for 358 yards and three scores on 57 targets. He's on pace to set new career highs across the board.