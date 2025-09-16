Hutchinson caught two of three targets for 29 yards in Monday's 20-19 loss to the Buccaneers in Week 2.

Hutchinson's three targets were more than rookies Jayden Higgins (one) and Jaylin Noel (zero) combined. The third-year receiver is high volume in terms of playing time -- 63.4 percent of the snaps, second behind Nico Collins -- but hasn't had a significant contribution in terms of fantasy. That was also the case last season: substantial playing time (49.7 percent) with little production (12 catches). With Christian Kirk (hamstring) sidelined, there's a mix of players angling for targets after Collins. There's also an opportunity for Hutchinson and the rest of the wideouts in a Kirk-less offense, as defenses throw more attention at Collins, who caught just three of nine targets Monday. If Kirk can get on the field for Week 3, then Hutchinson should see reduced target activity and playing time.