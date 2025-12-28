Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Two grabs in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hutchinson caught two of three targets for 21 yards in Saturday's 20-16 win over the Chargers in Week 17. He also had one carry for eight yards.
Hutchinson continued in a minor offensive role over the second half of the season. During Houston's eight-game win streak, he has nine receptions on 19 targets for 122 yards.
