default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hutchinson caught two of three targets for 21 yards in Saturday's 20-16 win over the Chargers in Week 17. He also had one carry for eight yards.

Hutchinson continued in a minor offensive role over the second half of the season. During Houston's eight-game win streak, he has nine receptions on 19 targets for 122 yards.

More News