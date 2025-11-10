Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Untargeted in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hutchinson was not targeted over 40 snaps in Sunday's 36-29 win over Jacksonville in Week 10.
Houston's passing game remains in flux with quarterback Davis Mills stepping in for C.J. Stroud (concussion). That limited Hutchinson to zero targets for the first time in nine games. Hutchinson's third season in the NFL has been his most productive, but the passing attack has been inconsistent in 2025.
