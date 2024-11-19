Hutchinson was not targeted while playing 28 snaps in Monday's 34-10 win over the Cowboys in Week 11.
Nico Collins' return to duty had its most significant impact on Hutchinson's workload. The second-year wideout played 67 percent of the offensive snaps while Collins was out the last five weeks, but that dropped to 44 percent (28 snaps) Monday. He also went untargeted for the first time in seven games. For now, John Metchie has emerged as the most viable third wideout in the absence of Stefon Diggs (IR, knee).
