Hutchinson could see a reduction in targets Week 9 against Denver, as both Nico Collins and Christian Kirk shed their injury designations Friday.

Hutchinson experienced an uptick in targets that last two weeks when both Collins and Kirk were impacted by injuries, but their return should suppress Hutchinson's production. He typically sees a high snap volume whether or not the team is dealing with injuries to other receivers, so Hutchinson will be on the field often and in a position to make an impact.