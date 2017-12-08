Texans' Xavier Su'a-Filo: Questionable for Sunday
Su'a-Filo is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers due to a groin injury.
Su'a-Filo returned to practice in a limited capacity on Friday after missing practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. If he's ultimately unable to play in Week 14, Kyle Fuller could fill in at left guard.
