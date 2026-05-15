Thomas (undisclosed) cleared waivers Thursday and reverted to injured reserve, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The 2024 fifth-round pick (Cardinals) played 18 games over his first two seasons, recording 10 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a pass breakup. However, he was waived by the Cardinals midway through the 2025 season before landing on the Texans' practice squad. It's unclear what he's dealing with, but he'll remain on IR unless he reaches an injury settlement with the Texans.