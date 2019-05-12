Woodson-Luster signed a contract with the Texans on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Woodson-Luster was waived by the Browns last week but didn't have to wait long before finding a new team. The 23-year-old has 12 tackles (six solo) over 18 career games between the Raiders and Browns, and saw most of his time on special teams.

