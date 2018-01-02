Texans' Zach Conque: Gets reserve/future deal from Houston
The Texans signed Conque to a reserve/future contract Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Conque finished his first professional season as a member of the Texans' practice squad after getting waived by the team in September. A former quarterback for Stephen F. Austin, Conque converted to tight end upon turning pro and is still learning the nuances of the position.
