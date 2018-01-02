Texans' Zach Conque: Gets reserve/future deal from Houston

The Texans signed Conque to a reserve/future contract Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Conque finished his first professional season as a member of the Texans' practice squad after getting waived by the team in September. A former quarterback for Stephen F. Austin, Conque converted to tight end upon turning pro and is still learning the nuances of the position.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories