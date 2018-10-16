Texans' Zach Cunningham: 13 tackles in win
Cunningham recorded 13 tackles (nine solo) across 62 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Bills.
Cunningham now has back-to-back weeks with a double-digit tackle count and is averaging 8.5 tackles per game this season. He played in 100 percent of the defensive snaps and is carving out a role as an IDP candidate this season.
