Cunningham made 10 tackles -- two for a loss -- and a sack in Sunday's 30-14 win over the Jaguars.

Cunningham continues to pile up stops with his fourth straight performance in double digits, and he now has 53 tackles through five games. With two sacks on the season as well, Cunningham has already tied his career high in the category. His pace is sustainable after he posted 142 stops last year, so consider him a top-tier IDP option yet again.