Play

Cunningham recorded 14 tackles (10 solo) and 0.5 sacks across 67 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Titans.

Cunningham led the Texans in tackles once again and he now has 65 tackles (45 solo) in five games since the team's bye week. He'll look to continue the hot streak next Saturday against the Buccaneers.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories