site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: texans-zach-cunningham-back-to-work-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Texans' Zach Cunningham: Back to work Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 27, 2020
at
2:01 pm ET 1 min read
Cunningham (leg) returned to Sunday's game against the Steelers, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Cunningham left the game in the second quarter with the leg issue, and didn't take long to return to the contest. Now healthy, look for Cunningham to take over his usual starting role at middle linebacker.
More News
18M ago
• by RotoWire Staff
6D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
16D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
28D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
01/13/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
12/22/2019
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read