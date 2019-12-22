Play

Cunningham recorded six solo tackles and broke up a pass in Saturday's 23-20 win over Tampa Bay.

The effort might be considered a disappointment for Cunningham after he had logged four double-digit tackle games in his last five entering the week. He'll have a chance to bounce back Week 17 against the Titans.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends