Cunningham recorded 14 tackles (nine solo) across 76 defensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the Bengals.
Cunningham now has a whooping 151 tackles on the season, which trails only Avery Williamson across the entire league. It was the third time this season he has recorded at least 14 tackles in a single contest. He'll look to cap off his impressive season Sunday against the Titans.
More News
-
Texans' Zach Cunningham: Surpasses 100-tackle mark•
-
Texans' Zach Cunningham: Huge tackle total in loss to Browns•
-
Texans' Zach Cunningham: Records sack in win•
-
Texans' Zach Cunningham: Makes 11 stops in loss•
-
Texans' Zach Cunningham: Sets new franchise mark•
-
Texans' Zach Cunningham: Another double-digit effort•