Coach Bill O'Brien said that Cunningham (knee) is "trending toward" playing during Sunday's game against the Redskins, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cunningham appears to be progressing well in his recovery from a sprained MCL suffered during a Week 8 win over the Dolphins. The starting linebacker appears to have a legitimate shot of suiting up against the Redskins on Sunday, and if he remains sidelined would "definitively" be ready to go Week 12.