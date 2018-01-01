Cunningham finished 2017 with 90 tackles, second only to Bernardick McKinney, and made 13 starts.

The rookie out of Vanderbilt finished strong, recording double-digit tackles over the final two games. Cunningham developed into a three-down linebacker, largely because he had to after Brian Cushing was slapped with a 10-game suspension early in the season. The Texans have a history of developing linebackers, so it's not terribly surprising to see Cunningham be so productive. The Texans will get back injured stars J.J. Watt (leg) and Whitney Mercilus (pectoral) next season, so some pieces on defense will be shuffled in 2018, but there's a spot for Cunningham on a unit that should return to being one of the NFL's best.