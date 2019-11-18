Texans' Zach Cunningham: Double-digit tackles in loss
Cunningham was credited with 11 tackles in Sunday's 41-7 loss to Baltimore.
This was the first time since Week 4 that Cunningham registered double-digit tackles. The third-year linebacker leads Houston with 79 tackles, averaging nearly eight per game.
