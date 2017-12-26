Texans' Zach Cunningham: Double-digit tackles in Week 16
Cunningham had a team-high 10 tackles and three passes defensed in Monday's 34-6 loss to Pittsburgh.
Cunningham is second on the Texans with 78 tackles and has emerged as a three-down linebacker. The rookie out of Vanderbilt has played larger than his frame suggests, getting most of his snaps at inside linebacker. He and Bernardrick McKinney will be part of Houston's defensive interior for years to come.
