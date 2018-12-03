Texans' Zach Cunningham: Finds paydirt against Browns
Cunningham had two tackles (one solo), broke up two passes and returned an interception 38 yards for a touchdown in Sunday's 29-13 win over the Browns.
The Texans drafted Cunningham in 2017 for his ability to drop back in coverage, and it paid off Sunday, when he stepped in front of a Baker Mayfield strike intended for Antonio Callaway and gave Houston a 17-0 lead in the second quarter. Since his arrival, Cunningham has made himself into a three-down linebacker and is tied for second on the team in tackles with 72.
