Cunningham recorded 13 tackles and one tackle for a loss in Houston's season-ending loss to the Titans on Sunday.

Even as Derrick Henry ran for 250 yards against Houston's porous run defense, Cunningham was an active tackler yet again. He recorded a third straight game with double-digit tackles and finished with nine such games in 2020. Cunningham recorded a career-high 164 tackles and three sacks in his fourth NFL season. Fixing Houston's defense will be priority for a new general manager and head coach, but Cunningham, who signed a four-year contract prior to the 2020 season, should remain a key piece in 2021.