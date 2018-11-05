Cunningham (knee) was held out of Sunday's game against the Broncos, Marc Vandermeer of the Texans' official site reports.

Cunningham was questionable entering Sunday's game, which was not surprising given his initial return timetable was multiple weeks. The Texans have a bye this week, which could afford Cunningham enough time to recover ahead of a Week 11 tilt against the Redskins.

