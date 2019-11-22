Texans' Zach Cunningham: Incredible tackling effort
Cunningham racked up 16 tackles (13 solo) in Thursday's 20-17 win over the Colts.
Cunningham set a new career high in stops, as he marked double-digit tackles for the second straight game and fourth time this season. The 2017 second-round pick is five tackles away from notching a second straight campaign over 100 stops. The 24-year-old will look to reach that mark in Week 13 against the Patriots.
More News
-
Texans' Zach Cunningham: Double-digit tackles in loss•
-
Texans' Zach Cunningham: Secures eight tackles Sunday•
-
Texans' Zach Cunningham: Leads defense in tackles•
-
Texans' Zach Cunningham: Leads team in tackles•
-
Texans' Zach Cunningham: Tackling machine•
-
Texans' Zach Cunningham: Leads team in tackles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
There are plenty of question marks on the injury report in Week 12, beginning with a Thursday...
-
Week 12 TE Preview: Start Walker?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including how he's handling...
-
WR Preview: Play Hilton if he plays?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 12, including...