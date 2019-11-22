Play

Cunningham racked up 16 tackles (13 solo) in Thursday's 20-17 win over the Colts.

Cunningham set a new career high in stops, as he marked double-digit tackles for the second straight game and fourth time this season. The 2017 second-round pick is five tackles away from notching a second straight campaign over 100 stops. The 24-year-old will look to reach that mark in Week 13 against the Patriots.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories