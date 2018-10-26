Cunningham (knee) is believed to have suffered a knee sprain during Thursday's 42-23 win over the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Cunningham was forced out of the Week 8 contest due to a knee injury and did not return, so it's good news for the second-year pro that his injury appears to be minor. The 23-year-old will have an MRI on his knee Friday, so expect a confirmation on the severity of his injury in the near future. Cunningham had logged 10 or more tackles in three straight games prior to being forced out of Thursday's affair.

