Cunningham had eight tackles (five solo) and one pass defensed in Sunday's win over the Raiders.

Cunningham reached double-digit tackles in two of the first four games this season but hasn't since Week 4, though he did lead the team Sunday. The 24-year-old has 61 tackles (41 solo), one sack and one fumble recovery through eight games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories