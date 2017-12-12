Texans' Zach Cunningham: Leads in tackles Week 14
Cunningham had a team-leading nine tackles and half a sack in Sunday's 26-16 loss to San Francisco.
Cunningham recorded a sack for the second straight week and played all 73 defensive snaps. The rookie remained at inside linebacker despite the return of veteran Brian Cushing from a 10-game suspension. He's tied for second on the team with 62 tackles (32 solo, 30 assists), which is good for him, but on the low end for linebackers (52nd).
