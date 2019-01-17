Cunningham had a team-high 107 tackles (73 solo) to go along with five pass deflections, including one interception that went for a touchdown, and two forced fumbles while playing in 14 games in 2018.

Cunningham built on a strong rookie season in 2017, upping his tackle total despite playing slightly fewer snaps on the year, and reaching double digit tackles in five separate outings. He'll be entering his age-24 season in 2019 and could garner consideration in IDP formats.