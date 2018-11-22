Cunningham (knee) is listed as a limited participant on Thursday's injury report.

Cunningham continues to manage his recovery from an MCL sprain sustained during a Week 8 win over the Dolphins. The 23-year-old has missed three consecutive games due to the injury, and his status for Monday's tilt against the Titans appears to be in question. If Cunningham is unable to suit up Week 12, expect Brennan Scarlett to receive a larger workload.

More News
Our Latest Stories