Texans' Zach Cunningham: Makes eleven stops in loss
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Cunningham recorded 11 tackles in Sunday's 35-20 loss to Green Bay.
Cunningham was a standout during another poor performance by Houston's defense. It was the fifth time in seven games he's reached double-digit tackles.
